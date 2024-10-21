The two-deep: How the coaches list the depth chart this week

in other news
Pitt's latest depth chart is out. Here's how the coaches listed the two-deep heading into Thursday night's showdown with Syracuse.
- Pitt has opened every game this season with three receivers, one running back and one tight end.
- Nine players on offense have started every game this season:
QB Eli Holstein
WR Kenny Johnson
WR Raphael Williams
WR Konata Mumpfield
TE Gavin Bartholomew
LT Branson Taylor
C Lyndon Cooper
RG B.J. Williams
RT Ryan Baer
- Running back Desmond Reid has started five out of Pitt’s six games (he did not play against Youngstown State).
- Taylor and Ryan Jacoby left the win over Cal with injuries, putting Terrence Enos and Jason Collier (who has started two games at left guard this season) into the lineup. The statuses of Taylor and Jacoby are up in the air for Thursday night’s game.
- On defense, six players have started every game so far this season:
DE Nate Matlack
DE Jimmy Scott
Star LB Kyle Louis
Middle LB Brandon George
CB Rashad Battle
CB Ryland Gandy
- Safeties Donovan McMillon and Javon McIntyre have started five games each; McMillon came off the bench in the opener against Kent State, while McIntyre was a reserve for the Youngstown State game.
- Four players have started at defensive tackle this season: Nick James (four starts), Nahki Johnson (four starts), Isaiah Neal (two starts) and Sean FitzSimmons (two starts).
- At Money linebacker, Braylan Lovelace has started four games (Kent State, Cincinnati, North Carolina and Cal) and Rasheem Biles has started two (West Virginia and Youngstown State).