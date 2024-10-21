Advertisement

Published Oct 21, 2024
The two-deep: How the coaches list the depth chart this week
Chris Peak
Pitt's latest depth chart is out. Here's how the coaches listed the two-deep heading into Thursday night's showdown with Syracuse.

Offense
Pos.PlayerPlayerPlayerPlayer

QB

Eli Holstein

Nate Yarnell

Ty Dieffenbach

RB

Desmond Reid

Rodney Hammond

Daniel Carter

Derrick Davis

WR

Kenny Johnson

Censere Lee

WR

Raphael Williams

Zion Fowler-El

Benny Haselrig

WR

Konata Mumpfield

Daejon Reynolds

TE

Gavin Bartholomew

Jake Overman

Malachi Thomas

LT

Branson Taylor

Terrence Enos

LG

Ryan Jacoby

Jason Collier

C

Lyndon Cooper

Terrence Moore

RG

BJ Williams

Ryan Carretta

RT

Ryan Baer

Isaiah Montgomery

- Pitt has opened every game this season with three receivers, one running back and one tight end.

- Nine players on offense have started every game this season:

QB Eli Holstein

WR Kenny Johnson

WR Raphael Williams

WR Konata Mumpfield

TE Gavin Bartholomew

LT Branson Taylor

C Lyndon Cooper

RG B.J. Williams

RT Ryan Baer

- Running back Desmond Reid has started five out of Pitt’s six games (he did not play against Youngstown State).

- Taylor and Ryan Jacoby left the win over Cal with injuries, putting Terrence Enos and Jason Collier (who has started two games at left guard this season) into the lineup. The statuses of Taylor and Jacoby are up in the air for Thursday night’s game.

Defense
Pos.PlayerPlayerPlayer

DE

Nate Matlack

Sincere Edwards

Maverick Gracio

DT

Sean FitzSimmons OR

Nahki Johnson OR

Francis Brewu OR

Anthony Johnson

DT

Nick James OR

Isaiah Neal

Elliot Donald

DE

Jimmy Scott

Chief Borders

David Ojiegbe

Star LB

Kyle Louis

Jordan Bass

Middle LB

Brandon George

Keye Thompson

Jeremiah Marcelin

Money LB

Braylan Lovelace OR

Rasheem Biles

Jeremiah Marcelin

CB

Ryland Gandy

Tamon Lynum

CB

Rashad Battle

Noah Biglow OR

Tamarion Crumpley

FS

Javon McIntyre OR

P.J. O'Brien

SS

Donovan McMillon

Cruce Brookins

- On defense, six players have started every game so far this season:

DE Nate Matlack

DE Jimmy Scott

Star LB Kyle Louis

Middle LB Brandon George

CB Rashad Battle

CB Ryland Gandy

- Safeties Donovan McMillon and Javon McIntyre have started five games each; McMillon came off the bench in the opener against Kent State, while McIntyre was a reserve for the Youngstown State game.

- Four players have started at defensive tackle this season: Nick James (four starts), Nahki Johnson (four starts), Isaiah Neal (two starts) and Sean FitzSimmons (two starts).

- At Money linebacker, Braylan Lovelace has started four games (Kent State, Cincinnati, North Carolina and Cal) and Rasheem Biles has started two (West Virginia and Youngstown State).

Special teams
Pos.PlayerPlayer

PK

Ben Sauls

Sam Carpenter

P

Caleb Junko

Cam Guess

H

Cam Guess

Caleb Junko

LS

Nilay Upadhyayula

Nico Crawford

KR

Kenny Johnson OR

Desmond Reid

PR

Desmond Reid

Konata Mumpfield

KO

Ben Sauls

Sam Carpenter

