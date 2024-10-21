The two-deep: How the coaches list the depth chart this week

Pitt's latest depth chart is out. Here's how the coaches listed the two-deep heading into Thursday night's showdown with Syracuse.

- Pitt has opened every game this season with three receivers, one running back and one tight end.

- Nine players on offense have started every game this season:

QB Eli Holstein

WR Kenny Johnson

WR Raphael Williams

WR Konata Mumpfield

TE Gavin Bartholomew

LT Branson Taylor

C Lyndon Cooper

RG B.J. Williams

RT Ryan Baer

- Running back Desmond Reid has started five out of Pitt’s six games (he did not play against Youngstown State).

- Taylor and Ryan Jacoby left the win over Cal with injuries, putting Terrence Enos and Jason Collier (who has started two games at left guard this season) into the lineup. The statuses of Taylor and Jacoby are up in the air for Thursday night’s game.