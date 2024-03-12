Of course, everyone knows what happened after that. The Panthers upset the Blue Devils on the road, won seven of their next eight and 11 of the final 14 games to close the season, earning a No. 4 seed and double bye in the ACC Tournament and positioning themselves for an NCAA Tournament bid that seemed very unlikely when their plane touched down in Durham.

It was all falling apart, and a trip to Durham was decidedly not what the doctor ordered.

Even more than that, the consensus was that it just didn’t matter. Jeff Capel failed to capitalize on what he accomplished last year, taking a step back not just in the success of the team but the validation of his coaching tenure at Pitt.

At that point, it was no longer a question of whether Pitt would carry over the success from last season; it was a question of whether the Panthers would win even five more games over the final 14 of the regular season.

Beating West Virginia and three low-majors put a little life back into the program, but the Panthers proceeded to crater after that, blowing an opportunity at Syracuse and losing to North Carolina by 13 before a nice win at Louisville, and then getting crushed by Duke at home and losing to Syracuse by double digits after the win over the Cardinals.

The Panthers’ promising start to the season had come crashing down when they faced a real opponent (Florida in the Legends Classic) and took another blow when a bad Missouri team beat Pitt at the Petersen Events Center - a loss that was followed by a nine-point defeat by Clemson in the same building five days later.

It was the late-January trip to Duke. Pitt was 10-7 overall and 1-5 in the ACC at that point, virtually left for dead by anyone who paid attention to the conference (and most who paid attention to the team).

“I’ve said this: it would have been easy to roll over when we were 1-5 and we’re headed to play Duke and all of those things,” Capel said after Saturday’s regular-season finale, a win over N.C. State at the Petersen Events Center. “But we believed, they believed in us, we believed in each other and we learned how to fight. Sometimes it takes getting your face rubbed in it a little bit for you to understand how hard this is. We have really good guys and they were able to turn this thing around.”

The win over Duke was the point when the season turned for Pitt, but within that game were more than a few points where the Panthers - and their season - were on the brink. Pitt took an 11-point lead nine minutes into the game only to watch Duke go on a 16-2 run over the next four minutes.

The momentum was entirely on the Blue Devils’ side, but Zack Austin and Bub Carrington scored back-to-back jump shots, Blake Hinson converted a turnover with his third three of the game and Federiko Federiko dunked a lob to put the Panthers ahead by six once again.

Pitt led by four at halftime, but after a Caleb Foster three and a pair of free throw from Jaylen Blakes, the Blue Devils had a 50-49 lead with just under 14 minutes left to play - a situation exacerbated by Carrington picking up a fourth foul. Once again, the Panthers were facing a tipping point, and once again, they responded.

Hinson answered the call this time, hitting consecutive three’s - his fifth and sixth of the game - to put Pitt ahead 55-50. Five minutes later, Duke was back in front 62-61 thanks to a Kyle Filipowski three and two free throws from Foster.

This time, the answer came from freshman guard Jaland Lowe, who drained a three on the next possession. And when Duke had its own answer in the form of a Filipowski and-one, Hinson responded with his seventh three out of a sideline inbounds play.

After that, a Carrington three, another Lowe three and made free throws from Federiko and Lowe made sure that the Blue Devils didn’t lead again.

Pitt went into the toughest environment in college basketball, one of the hallowed venues - maybe the most hallowed - in the sport and won. But it’s not just that the Panthers won; it’s that they weathered multiple storms from one of the best teams in the country.

In the final 14 minutes, Duke took the lead, tied the game or got within one point seven times, but Pitt held on. A five-point lead in the final three minutes was cut to one with the help of a questionable out-of-bounds call, but Pitt held on. And the Panthers had to sit through an interminably long review with 33.6 seconds left; the call would ultimately - and not surprisingly - go in Duke’s favor, but Pitt held on.

Now the Panthers are entering the ACC Tournament as the No. 4 seed with a realistic shot at making the semifinals for the first time in 10 years.

“When we were 1-5, I’m sure there were a lot of questions and a lot of things that people thought or said about us and about our program and about this team specifically,” Capel said Saturday. “And everyone to a man in our program just put our heads down, kept working, kept believing in each other, and it took us going on the road to figure out how hard we have to play, the level of attention to detail that we need to have, and as crazy as it sounds, I thought the best thing was having to play Duke, as good as they are, having to play them because it required us to go to another level. And we saw that we could do that.”