Pitt is projected to enter the 2023 season with a full complement of 85 scholarships accounted for.

The Panthers got to 85 over the weekend when redshirt junior receiver Jake McConnachie was put on scholarship. McConnachie was the third former walk-on to earn a scholarship this summer, joining redshirt sophomore linebacker Nick Lapi and redshirt sophomore punter Caleb Junko.

Junko was put on scholarship after winning the open competition for the starting punter role. McConnachie figures to have a chance at cracking the receiver rotation and Lapi will likely be a two-deep player at linebacker.

Among the 85 scholarship players, the oldest class is Pitt’s largest with 24 scholarship seniors on the roster. That group includes 10 super seniors, who will be out of eligibility after this season; 11 redshirt seniors, who will have the option to return as super seniors in 2024; and two seniors (Dayon Hayes and Bangally Kamara), who will also have that option.

Beyond the seniors, Pitt is projected to have 14 junior-eligible players on scholarship this season; 18 sophomore-eligible players; 10 redshirt freshmen and 19 true freshmen.

