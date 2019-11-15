Pitt beat North Carolina 34-27 in overtime on Thursday night at Heinz Field. Here’s the rundown of what stood out.

STORYLINES

Finally, a win

There’s no bigger storyline that this: Pitt got a win over North Carolina for the first time since the Panthers joined the ACC in 2013. That’s a six-game winning streak that got snapped Thursday night, and while it might have been more difficult than necessary - Pitt had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter - the end result was what mattered. And the win came with the Panthers playing to preserve a slim shot at the Coastal Division championship; they’re not likely to overcome Virginia, but they kept their chances alive with the victory.

Another nail-biter

In a season of close wins, Thursday night ranks near the top in terms of excitement for the Panthers. They held a 24-10 lead with 2:12 to play in the third quarter, watched that lead evaporate with back-to-back UNC touchdowns, scored a field goal to go back in front and then gave up a field goal to go to overtime. Pitt pulled out the win with a touchdown and a defensive stop in overtime, marking the fourth time this season the Panthers have won a game in the fourth quarter or overtime.

Sparkling

Kenny Pickett’s stat line against UNC won’t go down as the best of his career; he has completed more passes and thrown for more yards and touchdowns this season alone. But Thursday night might have been one of the best overall performances of the junior quarterback’s time as a Panther. He threw for 359 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 53 yards and two more scores in the victory, accounting for three of Pitt’s four scores. Pickett was sharp, pushed the ball downfield, only took one sack and did not turn the ball over; not surprisingly, that was a recipe for success.

Stepping up at the right time

The fourth quarter was not a good one for Pitt’s defense - until it was. UNC opened the final frame by driving the final 37 yards of a 74-yard touchdown drive and then went 57 yards on three plays to tie the score. And after the Panthers’ offense set up a field goal drive to take a three-point lead, the defense allowed UNC to march inside the 20 with less than a minute on the clock. But then Pitt stepped up: the defense forced UNC to kick a field goal for a tie rather than score a touchdown to win, and then the Panthers stuffed the Tar Heels’ offense in overtime for the victory.

STAT STANDOUTS

Kenny Pickett - 25/41, 359 yards, 1 touchdown; 12 rush attempts, 53 yards, 2 touchdowns

Shocky Jacques-Louis - 4 receptions, 104 yards, 1 touchdown; 2 rush attempts, 20 yards

Taysir Mack - 6 receptions, 83 yards

Cam Bright - 9 tackles, 1.o TFL

Jaylen Twyman - 3 tackles, 2.5 sacks

Deslin Alexandre - 5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack

GOING FORWARD

With the win on Thursday night, Pitt improved to 7-3 on the season and 4-2 in the ACC while keeping itself in the conversation for the Coastal Division. Division leader Virginia will face Virginia Tech in two weeks; if the Cavaliers beat the Hokies, they will clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game. If they lose, Pitt will have a shot at the division title - provided the Panthers don’t lose another conference game. They will face Virginia Tech in Blacksburg next weekend and then close the regular season with a home game against Boston College on Nov. 30.



