SYRACUSE - Pitt held on for a 27-20 win over Syracuse Friday night at the Carrier Dome. Here’s the rundown of what stood out.

STORYLINES

- The win was Pitt’s fifth of the season - and the Panthers’ fourth win in a one-score game this season. The Panthers haven’t won a game by more than 10 points in 2019, and their last four wins have been by a combined total of 14 points. Friday night’s victory was the biggest win in that stretch, but it was still a one-touchdown game in the waning minutes.

- For the third time in the last four games, Pitt watched a healthy lead turn into a fight to the finish. The Panthers led Syracuse 24-6 at halftime, only to see Syracuse hold a 14-6 scoring advantage in the second half. Two weeks ago, Pitt was ahead of Duke 26-3 five minutes into the third quarter; the Blue Devils rattled off 27 consecutive points to force the Panthers into a do-or-die touchdown drive in the final minute. And Pitt’s win over UCF ended up being a close one after the Panthers were up 21-0 in the second quarter and then fell behind 31-21 before a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.

That makes a trio of times this season when Pitt led by at least 18 points only to have to battle for a victory.

- Pitt’s win was highlighted by another impressive defensive outing (the Panthers sacked Syracuse’s quarterbacks nine times and forced the Orange into 5-of-18 on third down), a 100-yard game by A.J. Davis in his return after missing two games due to injury and an efficient performance by Kenny Pickett, who threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

- The win was also lowlighted by more penalty issues. Pitt was called for eight penalties on Friday night, costing the Panthers 79 yards. Those eight included four pass defense penalties: three pass interference calls and one defensive holding. In the last three games, Pitt has been called for 36 penalties totaling 339 yards - or 12 penalties for 113 yards per game.

STAT STANDOUTS

A.J. Davis - 16 carries, 103 yards, 1 touchdown

Maurice Ffrench - 6 receptions, 92 yards, 1 touchdown

Paris Ford - 6 tackles, 4 solo, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup (all in the second half)

Damar Hamlin - 8 tackles, 6 solo, 1 TFL, 3 pass breakups

Alex Kessman - 2/2 field goals (made 47 and 34)

GOING FORWARD

Friday night was the first game of the second half of Pitt’s season, and the Panthers will look to build their four-game winning streak to five next Saturday when Miami comes to Heinz Field for a noon kickoff. The Hurricanes host Georgia Tech this weekend, while Coastal leader Virginia has Duke at home.