ATLANTA - Pitt took an early lead and held on until the end to beat Georgia Tech 20-10 on Saturday., Here’s the rundown of what stood out in the game.

STORYLINES

Another stout defensive performance

The biggest positive on Saturday was pretty much the same as it has been all season: Pitt’s defense dominated. Georgia Tech managed just 194 yards of total offense, with just eight completed passes, two third-down conversions and two turnovers. It was the latest - and possibly, outside of one big play, the best - performance in a string of strong showings from that side of the ball.

Another questionable offensive showing

And continuing the season’s other storyline, Pitt’s offense had another subpar week. The Panthers finished with 362 yards and actually were pretty strong in the first half, piling up 291 yards - but committing three turnovers. In the second half, Pitt didn’t turn the ball over, but also didn’t do much of anything else with it either. The Panther scored three points on a field goal in the third quarter, but that drive was a four-play possession that resulted in a net gain of minus-10 yards. They had another would-be field goal drive that was a six-play, 16-yard possession; otherwise, they punted three times and ran the clock out on the team’s best possession of the half.

Questionable decisions

Pitt’s offense ran 70 plays against the Yellow Jackets on a near-even split of 36 runs and 34 passes. A few of those runs were scrambles, though, and Kenny Pickett’s lone sack goes down as a run play despite being called as a pass. And seven of the team’s rushing attempts came on the final drive when the Panthers were trying to kill the clock. All of that points to more of an imbalance in game plan than the numbers would indicate, which is curious, since Georgia Tech entered the game with the ACC’s worst run defense.

Closing the game out

Pitt did go to its running game at the end and got what it needed. Taking the ball at the GT 49 with 4:43 on the clock, the Panthers ran on seven consecutive plays, and despite Georgia Tech knowing what was coming, Pitt didn't suffer lost yardage on a single snap. All told, the Panthers gained 33 yards on seven runs, all by junior back A.J. Davis. After failing to run the clock against Miami a week ago - which led to a loss - Saturday's rebound was a strong one for the offense and the rushing attack.

Impact plays

Pitt got big plays out of several individuals on Saturday. Freshman running back Vincent Davis broke the game open with a 61-yard touchdown run out of the Wildcat formation, and sophomore receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis made an impressive contested catch for the first touchdown of his career. Defensively, Paris Ford made his third interception of the season - the most by a Pitt player since Avonte Maddox had three in 2016. And Kylan Johnson and Cam Bright teamed up for a huge stop at the goal line when Johnson hit GT quarterback Lucas Johnson and knocked the ball out for Bright to recover in the end zone.

STAT NOTABLES

Maurice Ffrench - 11 receptions, 71 yards

A.J. Davis - 16 carries, 75 yards, 0 lost yards, 4.7 yards per carry

Paris Ford - 6 tackles, 4 solo, 1 INT

Kylan Johnson - 5 tackles, 5 solo, 1 sack, 1 FF

GOING FORWARD

Pitt has a scheduled off week after the Georgia Tech game, giving the Panthers time to heal up before hosting North Carolina at Heinz Field on Thurs., Nov. 14. After beating the Yellow Jackets, Pitt is 6-3 overall and 3-2 in the ACC.