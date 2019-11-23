BLACKSBURG, Va. - Pitt got shut out for the first time in 11 years Saturday when the Panthers lost to Virginia Tech 28-0 at Lane Stadium. Here’s the rundown of what stood out.

STORYLINES

- The first and most prominent storyline was already mentioned: the shutout. Pitt’s offense failed to score a point for the first time since the 3-0 shutout loss to Oregon State in the 2008 Sun Bowl. And while the Panthers looked a little better on Saturday than they did that day in El Paso, it wasn’t by much. As center Jimmy Morrissey said after the game, “Missed block here, dropped ball there, bad throw - it’s all the same.” And that’s true: the blame for Pitt’s offensive woes can be spread pretty wide. The end result was Pitt’s worst offensive game in a long time.

- Of course, that performance comes on the heels of one of the offense’s best games of the season. Pitt beat North Carolina in overtime two weeks ago behind a strong showing from Kenny Pickett, a breakout performance by Shocky Jacques-Louis and some clutch plays from Taysir Mack. Against Virginia Tech, Pickett was 10-of-26 for 103 yards and no touchdowns. Jacques-Louis caught one pass for 8 yards. And Mack had 18 receiving yards on three receptions.

- Defensively, Pitt was pretty good against the Hokies. Virginia Tech produced two long drives - both 90 yards - and scored one additional offensive touchdown on a short field, but the Panthers held the Hokies to 263 yards, their lowest total with Hendon Hooker as the starting quarterback. Of course, Hooker made plays, completing 10-of-13 for 153 yards and two scores, but Pitt did sack him three times and gave up just three third-down conversions. The defense wasn’t perfect, but it was good enough for a win.

- Mistakes were definitely a theme of the day for Pitt. That included penalties, as the Panthers were charged with 10 fouls - the fifth time in 11 games this season that Pitt has been called for double-digit penalties.

STAT STANDOUTS

Pitt’s running backs - 15 attempts, 72 yards, 4.8 yards per carry

Pitt’s pass-catchers - 28 passes, 11 receptions, 117 yards 4.2 yards per attempt

Paris Ford - 10 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup

Cam Bright - 7 tackles, 3 TFL

GOING FORWARD

The loss to Virginia Tech ends Pitt’s hopes of repeating as ACC Coastal Division champions, but the Panthers still have something to play for. They’ll host Boston College next Saturday at Heinz Field for the regular-season finale and look to get their eighth win of the season in the hopes of positioning themselves for a better bowl bid.