Pitt did what it was supposed to do.

Pitt won’t climb into the AP poll for beating Wofford on Saturday, but the Panthers’ 45-7 thumping of the Terriers in front of an announced crowd of 45,096 at Acrisure Stadium has a distinction that every Power Five team is looking for in this kind of game to open the season:

491 yards. 45 points. Four touchdowns and one field goal in five red zone trips. 8-of-14 on third down. 6.4 yards per play. One sack allowed. No turnovers.

It was that kind of day at the office - and exactly what the Panthers were hoping for from their opener.

The production was truly a group effort. Pitt amassed 217 rushing yards on the strength of six different players rushing for anywhere from 20 to 65 yards, and three of those players all reached the end zone on the ground.

That included Jurkovec, who recorded seven rushing attempts and 41 net rushing yards, highlighted by a 23-yard rushing touchdown early in the second quarter.

And the receptions were even more spread out than the rushing production. Pitt’s quarterbacks completed 22 passes; those 22 were distributed among 13 different players, with no single player catching more than three passes.

The list of targeted receivers ranged far beyond the players in Tiquan Underwood’s room, too. The tight ends - Gavin Bartholomew, Kate Johnson, Jake Renda and Malcolm Epps - accounted for 75 yards and one touchdown on seven catches. The running backs - Rodney Hammond, C’Bo Flemister and Montravius Lloyd - had a combined stat line of four catches for 57 yards. And the six receivers who caught passes were led by top-line starters Konata Mumpfield (3 catches, 34 yards) and Bub Means (2 catches, 39 yards) but also included freshman Kenny Johnson (2 catches, 16 yards), Florida transfer Daejon Reynolds (2 catches, 16 yards), newly-minted scholarship player Jake McConnachie (1 catch, 39 yards, 1 touchdown) and freshman Zion Fowler-El (1 catch, -3 yards).

The group effort extended to defense, too. Four Pitt defenders recorded a sack. Six Panthers had a tackle for loss. 20 recorded at least one tackle. And the rotation was healthy, as Charlie Partridge kept a steady flow along the defensive line. Dayon Hayes, Nate Temple, Nahki Johnson and Bam Brima all logged starter-level snaps and Samuel Okunlola and Jimmy Scott saw top reserve time at defensive end. At defensive tackle, Sean FitzSimmons didn’t play but a strong four-man rotation of Devin Danielson, David Green, Tyler Bentley and Deandre Jules rolled through in waves.

And when the game reached a comfortable level of blowout, the coaches emptied the bench. Eight true freshmen saw the field in the season opener, and while the ultimate decision on whether those players will redshirt or contribute remains to be made, the bottom line remained the same:

When facing an overmatched FCS opponent, a Power Five team should have no problem controlling the game.

That’s what should happen, but followers of Pitt know full well that it doesn’t always happen.

On Saturday, it happened. The Panthers were unseemly hosts to the Terriers, holding the visitors to just 126 total yards - 75 of which came on Wofford’s final play, a fluky long touchdown late in the fourth quarter - a 1-of-9 mark on third down, less than 19 minutes of possession and only two plays in Pitt territory.

All of that will have little bearing on the Panthers’ success in next week’s game against Cincinnati (who had similar success in a 66-13 blowout win over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday) or in the Week Three trip to Morgantown to face West Virginia. Those games will be decided in a more evenly-matched contest. Jurkovec won’t be able to get away with some of the mistakes he made on Saturday when he’s facing teams from the Big 12 or the ACC.

But in Week One of the 2023 season, Pitt did what it was supposed to do and thoroughly handled an inferior opponent.

That’s a good start.