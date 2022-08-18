 Panther-lair - The Panther-Lair Show: What could go wrong?
The Panther-Lair Show: What could go wrong?

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
It's Week Three of training camp and the hype for Pitt football is surging. So let's take a step back and ask the question: What can go wrong for the Panthers this season?

The Panther-Lair Show is recorded live every Wednesday night at 8:30 pm on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel. Subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss a live stream.

