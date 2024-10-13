Advertisement

Pro Panthers: Conner and the Cardinals pull a big upset

Keeping up with former Pitt stars in the NFL

 • Jim Hammett
Behind enemy lines: Previewing Cal with GoldenBearReport

Breaking down Cal with GoldenBearReport.com

 • Jim Hammett
The 3-2-1 Column: Good times, great fun, a key stat and getting it done

In this week's 3-2-1 Column, we're thinking about the fun of winning, how Pitt is getting it done and a lot more.

 • Chris Peak
The Morning Pitt Mailbag: The OL, game picks, point guards and more

In this week's Morning Pitt Mailbag, we're talking about Pitt's offensive line, this week's games, all-time point guards

 • Chris Peak
Narduzzi on Cal, NLI, Mr. Rogers and more

Pat Narduzzi held his final press briefing of the week on Thursday and talked about Cal and more.

 • Chris Peak

Published Oct 13, 2024
The Panther-Lair Post-Game: Reactions to Pitt's win over Cal
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
Publisher
Pitt survived against Cal on Saturday, using a strong defensive performance to pull out a 17-15 win over the Bears. After the game, we went live for the Panther-Lair Post-Game Show to talk about the Panthers' latest win, their 6-0 start and a lot more with comments and questions from Pitt fans.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.

