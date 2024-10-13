The Panther-Lair Post-Game: Reactions to Pitt's win over Cal

Pitt survived against Cal on Saturday, using a strong defensive performance to pull out a 17-15 win over the Bears. After the game, we went live for the Panther-Lair Post-Game Show to talk about the Panthers' latest win, their 6-0 start and a lot more with comments and questions from Pitt fans.

