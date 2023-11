Pitt lost to Duke 30-19 in the season finale on Saturday. After the game, we went live for a super-sized Panther-Lair Post-Game and talked about the loss, the quarterback situation, the coaching situation, the season and a lot more with comments and questions from Pitt fans.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.