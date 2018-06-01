THREE THINGS WE KNOW

June will produce commits

Here it is: June 1. Let the levee break and unleash a biblical flood of commitments, one which will wash over us with such force and volume that we shall never again remember the barren spring of 2018 and its infertile recruiting.

Like a shotgunned beer when the tab is popped, the flow is about to begin.

This is June. And now the recruits will come.

We know this because that’s what has always happened. Pat Narduzzi himself has landed 19 commitments in the month of June. He got seven last year, seven the year before and five in June 2015.

Paul Chryst cleaned up in June, too, landing a whopping 25 June commits in the 2013, 2014 and 2015 recruiting classes. That included June 2013, when 11 recruits committed to Pitt - current players like Dennis Briggs, Shane Roy, Quintin Wirginis, Mike Herndon and Connor Dintino and former standouts like Avonte Maddox and Brian O’Neill.

And Dave Wannstedt had June success, too, averaging more than five June commitments per year in his six years at Pitt.

Even Todd Graham had a June run, landing five commitments in June 2011 (although only one of those recruits - Clairton DB Trenton Coles - would actually end up signing with Pitt eight months later).

So yes, June commitments will happen, if for no other reason than, “They always do.”

That Paul Chryst haul in June 2013 - 11 commitments - stands as a record in the last decade or so, and it’s unlikely Narduzzi and company will match that number. Narduzzi’s current high-water mark is seven, which he set in each of the last two years. Can he get to seven again? Or even a clean half-dozen?

I can’t predict that. But I do think the change in the recruiting calendar, with official visits now permitted in the spring, could increase the number by one or two. Although that’s not a definite because…

The official visits might not produce commits

At least, they might not produce commitments right away. And then angst, that old mate who seems to bring so much comfort, will return.

I’m not predicting or guaranteeing anything here, but just like history has shown us that Pitt will get commitments in June, history has also shown that Narduzzi doesn’t really get commitments on official visits.

Consider this: In the last four official visit periods since Narduzzi was hired in December 2014, there have been 30 recruits who signed with Pitt but were not committed to Pitt when they took their official visits. Of those 30, just four committed on their visits: Kam Carter, Phil Campbell, Zack Williams and Allen Edwards.

The other 26 all committed after their visits were over. So while the outcome was eventually favorable for Pitt, there was none of the immediate success fans were hoping for.

I remember the first official visit weekend of the 2017 class. It was the weekend of Dec. 9-11, and Pitt hosted nine recruits. Three of them - Kyle Nunn, Kenny Pickett and Charles Reeves - were already committed but the other six weren’t. And all six of those other guys left campus without committing to Pitt.

I don’t really need to drag it out, do I? You know how this story ends, right?

Jerry Drake. Deslin Alexandre. Damarri Mathis. Michael Smith. Jaylen Twyman. Anthony Davis.

Pitt landed every damn one of them.

The next official visit weekend that year was roughly a month later in January, and it didn’t go quite as well; Pitt only got one of the five uncommitted recruits it hosted. But that weekend was pretty unique in the big picture, since Narduzzi has tended to do pretty well on official visits.

By my count, about a dozen recruits have taken official visits to Pitt in the last four years and committed elsewhere. That dozen isn’t culled from the full list of official visitors; just the ones who could have signed with Pitt (there were about 10 who visited but did not have committable offers or could not have signed with Pitt).

That works out to roughly three misses from official visits each year, which is a pretty good conversion rate. Some weekends - and some years - go better than others, but Narduzzi and his staff have done well in those situations overall.

The dynamic will be different with the new official visit period

It will be very interesting to see if Narduzzi’s success rate on official visits applies to these spring visits.

This isn’t going to be the same kind of official visit period as we’re used to experiencing in December and January. During those visits, there’s a sense of the finish line approaching, and everything everyone does - recruits and coaches - has that end date looming in the background.

Recruits plan visits knowing that Signing Day is coming. Coaches plan visits knowing that Signing Day is coming. Everything leads up to that day, so the process itself operates in a kind of funnel. It’s like a highway and everyone is getting off at the same exit; all recruits and coaches have to choose when they’re going to change lanes and start positioning themselves to take the off-ramp.

The timeline changed a little bit when the early signing period began last December. Now there are two exits, and while coaches may strongly encourage recruits to take that first exit, they still ultimately have the choice - and the consequences of the decision they make.

Then you throw an early official visit period into the mix, and the dynamics change again. Now recruits are going to be taking official visits - a key ritual in the lead-up to Signing Day - but they’ll be taking them a long time before they reach that exit.

And I’m going to take this highway/exit metaphor one step further. Because when you’re on a long drive, you might see an interesting billboard or some humorous graffiti or a three-legged deer with a lava lamp in place of its fourth leg (it’s a short deer), but by the time you get to your exit 150 miles down the road, you’ve forgotten about those things.

Okay, maybe you wouldn’t forget about the three-legged deer. But the memory would get hazy a little bit, just like it will for recruits who take official visits in June and then take more in the late fall before signing in December.

Brandon Mack is a good example. He’s a defensive end prospect from Alabama who has a top five that includes Pitt, LSU, Louisville, Ole Miss and Kentucky. He will take an official visit to Pitt for that big official visit weekend in two weeks, but he also wants to take official visits to the other four schools in his top five, which probably won’t happen in the final week or two of the spring visit period.

That means any additional visits will have to happen in the fall, which means he could have anywhere from three to seven months between his first visit and his last one. No matter what anyone says, it’s always better to be a recent memory than a seven-month-old memory.

So this official visit period is going to be very interesting to watch - and to reflect on once it’s over.