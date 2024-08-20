PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDhENldHUVRTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOEQ2V0dRVFMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDhENldHUVRTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

The offense took steps forward in Sunday's scrimmage

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

When Pitt takes the practice field following an offseason scrimmage, the tell tale sign of which side of the ball won is indicated by the color of their jerseys. The winning side wears blue, while the losing side is in white.

When Pitt walked to the practice field on Tuesday morning, it was the offense donning the blue, which was a clear indication that side of the ball got the better of the defense on Sunday for the team’s final scrimmage of training camp.

“I guess I probably should say the offense won the scrimmage,” Pat Narduzzi told reporters ahead of Pitt’s Tuesday practice in the Southside. “I don't know if you guys knew that. So the offense did come out on top. I want to say like 39 to 25, something like that. And it was a good scrimmage.”

The team held two major scrimmages during this training camp. It was made known the defense took the victory in the first one. The word out of that scrimmage was that the offense struggled, not with turnovers, but minor operation issues that were apparently fixed up on Sunday.

“Again, offense was much cleaner than they were in the last scrimmage,” said the Panthers’ head coach. “I think the ones and twos on offense had one penalty the entire game, which was impressive. I don't know if I've ever seen that before. The defense had a few, but not often.”

Of course, the major storyline surrounding this team at this stage of camp is who will be the starting quarterback. Narduzzi was asked about the battle between junior Nate Yarnell and redshirt freshman Eli Holstein, though he was not ready to tip his hand on that battle.

“We’ve got two quarterbacks that are really good,” said Narduzzi. “Those are hard decisions, and let's take it day by day. I mean, getting into game planning and who's picking up game plans and all that. I feel like we have two really good quarterbacks to come on with right now.”

Of course, Pitt needs wide receivers to catch the ball for whoever the quarterback may be. It’s known senior Konata Mumpfield is at the top of the list, but a few more names are starting to emerge.

“You know, Poppi Williams had a good day,” Narduzzi recalled of Sunday's scrimmage. “Poppi had probably, he was the guy that popped out to me, Poppi popped out. Kenny Johnson had a good day. I'm trying to think of who else. So those are the two that stand out to me right off the bat.”

It has been expected all along Pitt would have Rodney Hammond and Desmond Reid anchoring the running game, but according to the Pitt head coach, another name is starting to push at the top: Derrick Davis.

“Like he’s just playing with his pads down low, physical, hard runner, like you better get in a weight room if you're gonna tackle that guy this year,” he said of the junior tailback.

With the offense winning, it was not necessarily because of poor defense according to Narduzzi. The first scrimmage left some anxiety because of the offense’s play, but it did not appear to be the case with this one for the defense, despite not coming out on top.

“Not at all,” Narduzzi said when asked if he was concerned with the defense’s performance. “I was disappointed with the offense the last scrimmage. This one, I was not disappointed. The offense just plugged away at the defense.

The head coach added, ‘I slept better Sunday night than I did last weekend, last Saturday night.”

There still remains some questions about the depth chart, but there should be eased tensions about the offense itself. With first-year coordinator Kade Bell installing a new scheme, there were questions about how it would all work, but it appears to be progressing at this stage of camp. With the season fast approaching, things are starting to fall into place for the opener on August 31st against Kent State at Acrisure Stadium.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3BpdHRzYnVyZ2gucml2YWxz LmNvbS9uZXdzL3RoZS1vZmZlbnNlLXRvb2stc3RlcHMtZm9yd2FyZC1pbi1z dW5kYXktcy1zY3JpbW1hZ2UiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAg Y3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZh ciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0g ZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBz LmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2 ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZl cnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0v Y3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwp OwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0 MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnBpdHRzYnVyZ2gucml2YWxzLmNvbSUy Rm5ld3MlMkZ0aGUtb2ZmZW5zZS10b29rLXN0ZXBzLWZvcndhcmQtaW4tc3Vu ZGF5LXMtc2NyaW1tYWdlJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMzYmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3Nf dWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcg LS0+CgoK