The triple option is an offense that can present challenges for any defense.

This Saturday when Georgia Tech comes to Heinz Field will be the fifth time a Pat Narduzzi-led Pitt football team will face the scheme during his tenure. The Panthers are 2-2 under this regime with the losses coming to Georgia Tech last year, and in the 2015 Military Bowl against Navy.

Pitt defeated Georgia Tech in 2015 and 2016.

While Pitt has won games over Paul Johnson in recent memory, it does not necessarily mean the Panthers have figured out how to fully stop the option just yet. The Yellow Jackets piled up 436 yards on the ground against Pitt last season.

Through two games this year, the Yellow Jackets are averaging 429 per contest with five different players already having rushed for over 100 yards on the year.

In preparation for this game, Narduzzi noted that the team has been working on stopping it throughout the offseason and Pitt senior linebacker Elijah Zeise echoed that on Tuesday..

“We spent so much time working on Georgia Tech during the offseason that I think it’s not really like we’ve really had to switch gears that much because it’s kind of something that at this point it’s kind of a second nature,” Zeise said. “It’s kind of just refining stuff we’ve been doing all year.”

In last year’s contest, KirVonte Benson rushed 29 times for 196 yards and two touchdowns. Benson was averaging 7.7 yards per carry this season, but it was announced Tuesday that Benson will be out for the year with a knee injury.

Although Benson is a big loss for Georgia Tech, Zeise understands that the nature of that offense is that they will have guys ready to step up.

“They can pretty much interchange a bunch of different guys and they all do the same thing,” Zeise said. “You watch them on film, from the wings to the fullbacks - they’re all kind of the same type of runners - so I don’t think that really changes anything for us.”

Georgia Tech typically has capable backs, but the blocking scheme is something that can also cause headaches for opposing defensive players and coaches.

“That’s definitely something we’ve got to work on every day in practice - just trying to defeat those kind of blocks and get to the ball,” Zeise explained. “That’s definitely something that’s a little different that you’ve got to get adjusted to.”

There’s also the quarterback to consider in all of this. TaQuon Marshall is a dangerous runner. He left last week’s game with an apparent injury, but returned to finish the game. He threw for 183 yards and rushed for 113 more in a loss at South Florida. Reserve Tobias Oliver also proved to be an effective runner, as he posted 97 yards during Oliver's absence on Saturday.

Zeise said walk-on John Vardzel and defensive back Therran Coleman have been some of the guys trying to mimic the Georgia Tech signal callers.

“They’re giving us a good look - they’re fast guys,” Zeise said.

Obviously the challenge Georgia Tech presents is unique, but it also comes on the heels of a difficult 51-6 loss to Penn State. Zeise notes that given all the special preparation for the ACC opener and the Yellow Jackets’ unique style has helped the team focus.

“I think everyone’s focused on Georgia Tech and I think the fact that Georgia Tech is the team that they are - with the offense that they run - kind of helped us to get over loss from last week because we got to get right into Georgia Tech and you had to really dig in and lock in to what we’re doing,” Zeise said.

“So I think from that standpoint playing Georgia Tech this week kind of helped us get out of that real fast.”