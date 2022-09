On today's Morning Pitt, we're recapping Pat Narduzzi's Monday press conference, which saw the Panthers' head coach using some strong language to describe his team's season-opening win over West Virginia. Plus, we're looking at the one change made to the depth chart, the defensive rotation - or lack thereof - and a lot more.

