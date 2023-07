As Pitt's search for a quarterback in the 2024 class continues, one player from the WPIAL looks like a pretty good option for the Panthers. On today's Morning Pitt, we're talking about why it makes sense for Pat Narduzzi and company to take Penn Hills QB Julian Dugger.

