On today's Morning Pitt, we're diving into the black hole of Pitt's roster: the tight ends. For most of the eight years in the Pat Narduzzi era, the tight ends have been a non-factor, at best. Why is that? Why has Pitt struggled to recruit tight ends? And why have the transfers who have joined the Panthers contributed so very little? All that and more on the Wednesday edition of the Morning Pitt.

