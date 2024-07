Rodney Hammond seems like the clubhouse leader to be the No. 1 back for Pitt this season, but will he be in that role? And if he is, will he excel? On today's Morning Pitt, we're breaking down the running back position. Plus: a look at a big-time non-conference game for Pitt hoops.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.