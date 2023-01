The last time Pitt got off to a 6-2 start in ACC play was the Panthers' first year in the conference, and that got us to thinking: which team would you take? The 2013-14 Pitt roster or the current one? Nelly Cummings or James Robinson? Jamarius Burton or Lamar Patterson? We're breaking down the matchups on today's Morning Pitt.

