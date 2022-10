In the aftermath of one of Pitt's worst ACC losses, there are a lot of questions - and most of them are about the Panthers' offense. What went wrong in that loss? Where does Pitt go from here? And how can Pat Narduzzi and the staff fix the issues? We're talking about all of those questions and more on the Monday edition of the Morning Pitt.

