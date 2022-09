With the non-conference schedule finished, Pitt is about to enter the ACC with a 3-1 record and some major questions about the offense - namely, what is the Panthers' identity on that side of the ball? On today's Morning Pitt, we're trying to find an answer for that and looking at Pitt's spot in the polls at the start of a new week.

