Pitt won't have Damian Dunn until early January, so how will the Panthers replace his offense and his defense? On today's Morning Pitt, we're talking about the top candidates to fill in for Dunn - who will get his minutes and his spot in the starting lineup and which players will be counted on to produce on both ends of the court?

