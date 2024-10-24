Advertisement

Breakdown: Pitt beats Point Park by 31 in exhibition game

Breakdown: Pitt beats Point Park by 31 in exhibition game

Pitt's lone exhibition game of the 2024-25 season was competitive for a half.

 Chris Peak
Video: Capel, Leggett and Corhen break down the exhibition win

Video: Capel, Leggett and Corhen break down the exhibition win

Jeff Capel, Ishmael Leggett and Cam Corhen met the media after Pitt's exhibition win over Point Park on Tuesday night.

 Chris Peak
In the film room: Offseason improvements and NBA questions for Lowe

In the film room: Offseason improvements and NBA questions for Lowe

Where does Jaland Lowe need to improve the most this season?

 Stephen Gertz
Narduzzi on Syracuse, Holstein, the portal and more

Narduzzi on Syracuse, Holstein, the portal and more

Pat Narduzzi held his final press briefing of the week on Tuesday and talked about the matchup with Syracuse and more.

 Chris Peak
Under the Lights: Sommers records two sacks

Under the Lights: Sommers records two sacks

Checking on Pitt's 2025 recruiting class

 Jim Hammett

Published Oct 24, 2024
The Morning Pitt: What does Pitt need to do to beat Syracuse?
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
It's a gameday edition of the Morning Pitt, and we're getting you ready for Pitt-Syracuse. What do the Panthers need to do to beat the Orange and improve 7-0? Plus, what were our first reactions to new Pitt AD Allen Greene? All that and more on today's Morning Pitt.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.

