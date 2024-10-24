The Morning Pitt: What does Pitt need to do to beat Syracuse?

in other news
Breakdown: Pitt beats Point Park by 31 in exhibition game
Pitt’s lone exhibition game of the 2024-25 season was competitive for a half.
Video: Capel, Leggett and Corhen break down the exhibition win
Jeff Capel, Ishmael Leggett and Cam Corhen met the media after Pitt's exhibition win over Point Park on Tuesday night.
In the film room: Offseason improvements and NBA questions for Lowe
Where does Jaland Lowe need to improve the most this season?
Narduzzi on Syracuse, Holstein, the portal and more
Pat Narduzzi held his final press briefing of the week on Tuesday and talked about the matchup with Syracuse and more.
It's a gameday edition of the Morning Pitt, and we're getting you ready for Pitt-Syracuse. What do the Panthers need to do to beat the Orange and improve 7-0? Plus, what were our first reactions to new Pitt AD Allen Greene? All that and more on today's Morning Pitt.
