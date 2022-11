If Pitt doesn't want to drop below .500, the Panthers will have to knock off No. 20 Syracuse at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. How can they do it? We're talking about the keys to the game and taking a look at the bigger picture in the Coastal on the Friday edition of the Morning Pitt.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.