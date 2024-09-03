Advertisement

Published Sep 3, 2024
The Morning Pitt: The QB decision and other two-deep observations
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
The new depth chart is out, and there's one name at the top. On today's Morning Pitt, we're talking about the quarterback decision, the removal of other "OR's" and a lot more from the two-deep.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.

Pittsburgh
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
Pittsburgh
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
1 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Cincinnati
1 - 0
Cincinnati
Pittsburgh
1 - 0
Pittsburgh
-1.5, O/U 59.5
Pittsburgh
1 - 0
Pittsburgh
West Virginia
0 - 1
West Virginia
-5.5
Finished
Pittsburgh
55
Arrow
Pittsburgh
Kent St.
24
Kent St.