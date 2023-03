Pitt went to Dayton on Tuesday night with a chance for its first NCAA Tournament win in nine years, and the Panthers pulled it off by doing what they did all season: overcoming adversity and making big plays in the clutch. On today's Morning Pitt, we're talking about the win over Mississippi State and a lot more.

