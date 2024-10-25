Advertisement

Pitt improves to 7-0 with 41-13 win over Syracuse

Pitt improves to 7-0 with 41-13 win over Syracuse

Pitt is hosting Syracuse at Acrisure Stadium for a primetime ACC showdown. Here’s the latest from the game.

PODCAST: Pitt-Syracuse, the new AD, a little hoops and more

PODCAST: Pitt-Syracuse, the new AD, a little hoops and more

We had a ton to talk about on this week's Panther-Lair Show.

Turk's relationship with Pitt is 'better than ever'

Turk's relationship with Pitt is 'better than ever'

Shep Turk already feels like a member of the Pitt football program...

Pro Panthers: Conner tops 100 yards rushing again

Pro Panthers: Conner tops 100 yards rushing again

Checking on former Pitt stars in the NFL

Scouting report: Syracuse

Scouting report: Syracuse

Breaking down the Syracuse Orange

Published Oct 25, 2024
The Morning Pitt: The morning after Pitt's blowout win
Chris Peak
On the morning after Pitt beat Syracuse 41-13, we went live for a special edition of the Morning Pitt to talk about the win and more with comments and questions from Pitt fans.

