On today's Morning Pitt, we are joined by former Pitt head coach Dave Wannstedt, who will be the Panthers' honorary captain for the Backyard Brawl on Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium. Wannstedt, who has participated in Backyard Brawls as a player, assistant coach and head coach, talks to us about his memories of the Brawl, his expectations for Pitt football in 2022 and his excitement for Thursday night's game.

