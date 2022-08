Pat Narduzzi made it official on Wednesday: Kedon Slovis will be Pitt's starting quarterback in 2022. What separated Slovis in the competition with Nick Patti? We're breaking it down on today's Morning Pitt. Plus, we're taking an extended look at the defensive line - what the Panthers bring back and how good that unit should be.

