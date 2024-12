Signing Day is here, and while recruiting might not have the same luster as it once did, it's still an important piece of the program-building process. On today's Morning Pitt, we're breaking down Pitt's 2025 recruiting class - who the Panthers are signing, how those players fit with Pitt's offense and defense and a lot more.

