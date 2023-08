When Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith announced Wednesday that he will be retiring, Pitt fans sensed ramifications. Would Heather Lyke get a call from the Buckeyes? And if she did, would she take it? We're talking about this development and what it means for Pitt in this tumultuous period for college sports.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.