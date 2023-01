We've got a lot to discuss on today's Morning Pitt after the football Panthers made the final AP poll and added another former WPIAL star as a transfer and the basketball Panthers are preparing for a huge road game at Duke tonight.

Clarification: In the video, I say that Derrick Davis did not play his senior year at Gateway. That is inaccurate. He played in all six of the Gators' games and rushed for 727 yards and 11 touchdowns plus one receiving score. He set the Gateway record for career touchdowns.