What does Pitt need to do to bounce back from last week's loss to Georgia Tech? Virginia Tech is 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the ACC, but the Hokies will present some challenges for the Panthers; how will the team respond and it searches for its first conference victory? We're breaking down the game and looking around the Coastal Division to get you ready for the weekend on today's Morning Pitt.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.