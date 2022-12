Pitt basketball has something this season that it hasn't had in a long time: fun. On today's Morning Pitt, we're talking about the energy, excitement and plain old fun of the 2022-23 Panthers as they sit with a 9-4 record and a 2-0 mark in the ACC.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.