Pitt will see a familiar foe in today's ACC Tournament quarterfinal game: it's Wake Forest, the team that lost to the Panthers at the Petersen Events Center in January but beat them soundly in Winston-Salem last month. What do we expect from today's game? We're breaking it down on today's Morning Pitt.

