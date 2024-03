Powered by a 30-point game from Ishmael Leggett and some masterful defense, Pitt beat Wake Forest 81-69 on Thursday. Now the Panthers get No. 1 seed North Carolina tonight, and on today's Morning Pitt, we're looking at the win over Wake, the game against UNC and a lot more.

