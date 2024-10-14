The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on Saturday's win over Cal

in other news
Gameday: Get ready for Pitt-Cal
Pitt Is back at Acrisure Stadium for Its home ACC opener against conference newcomer Cal.
Pro Panthers: Conner and the Cardinals pull a big upset
Keeping up with former Pitt stars in the NFL
Behind enemy lines: Previewing Cal with GoldenBearReport
Breaking down Cal with GoldenBearReport.com
The 3-2-1 Column: Good times, great fun, a key stat and getting it done
In this week's 3-2-1 Column, we're thinking about the fun of winning, how Pitt is getting it done and a lot more.
The Morning Pitt Mailbag: The OL, game picks, point guards and more
In this week's Morning Pitt Mailbag, we're talking about Pitt's offensive line, this week's games, all-time point guards
in other news
Gameday: Get ready for Pitt-Cal
Pitt Is back at Acrisure Stadium for Its home ACC opener against conference newcomer Cal.
Pro Panthers: Conner and the Cardinals pull a big upset
Keeping up with former Pitt stars in the NFL
Behind enemy lines: Previewing Cal with GoldenBearReport
Breaking down Cal with GoldenBearReport.com
It's Monday morning and Pitt is 6-0. On today's Morning Pitt, we're talking about the No. 20 Panthers - what they did to beat Cal, what they need to improve from that game and where the offense stands after its worst performance of the season.
Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.