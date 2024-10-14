Advertisement

Pitt Is back at Acrisure Stadium for Its home ACC opener against conference newcomer Cal.

Keeping up with former Pitt stars in the NFL

Breaking down Cal with GoldenBearReport.com

In this week's 3-2-1 Column, we're thinking about the fun of winning, how Pitt is getting it done and a lot more.

In this week's Morning Pitt Mailbag, we're talking about Pitt's offensive line, this week's games, all-time point guards

Published Oct 14, 2024
The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on Saturday's win over Cal
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
Publisher
It's Monday morning and Pitt is 6-0. On today's Morning Pitt, we're talking about the No. 20 Panthers - what they did to beat Cal, what they need to improve from that game and where the offense stands after its worst performance of the season.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.

