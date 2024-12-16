The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on a huge win, a bowl opt-out and more

Pitt's weekend was highlighted by the Panthers' volleyball team advancing to its fourth consecutive Final Four. On today's Morning Pitt, we're talking about that huge win and the road ahead, plus a football opt-out, some key returning players and more.

Correction: We misspoke when we stated that the NCAA women's volleyball national championship match is on Saturday, Dec. 21. The match is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 22.

