We've got some great questions in this week's Mailbag. What's more likely - a Sweet 16 or Pat Narduzzi going to Michigan State? What should you expect in the hoops signing period? What's the source of Pitt's defensive issues? All that and more in the Morning Pitt Mailbag.

