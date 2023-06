Which recruiting class had the Pitt staff excited? What does Phil Jurkovec need to avoid this season? How many snaps will Christian Veilleux play? What games are must-see this season? And what's the ideal death row meal? We're answering all of those questions and more in this week's Morning Pitt Mailbag.

