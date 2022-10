Wide receiver prospect Daidren Zipperer decommitted from Pitt this week. How concerning is that? Is it the beginning of a run of decommits, or is it just a natural turn of the recruiting process? We're talking about what it means for Pat Narduzzi and the Panthers' 2023 recruiting class on today's Morning Pitt.

