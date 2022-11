Pitt lost a commitment on Monday, and it was a big one as quarterback Kenny Minchey backed off the verbal commitment he gave to the Panthers in April. How much does that decommitment hurt Pitt's 2023 recruiting class? And where do the coaches go from here? Plus, the latest two-deep and a look around the Coastal Division.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.