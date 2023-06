June isn't over yet, but as we head toward the final official visit weekend of the month, we're resetting the recruiting class on today's Morning Pitt. How does the class look so far? What have been the biggest recruiting wins? And where does the staff need to keep working? All that and more on the Morning Pitt.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.