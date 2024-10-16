Advertisement

Sunday Notebook: Reid back to running, a sack attack, and more

Sunday Notebook: Reid back to running, a sack attack, and more

News and notes surrounding the 6-0 Pitt Panthers

 • Jim Hammett
The Panther-Lair Post-Game: Reactions to Pitt's win over Cal

The Panther-Lair Post-Game: Reactions to Pitt's win over Cal

After Pitt's win over Cal on Saturday, we went live for the Panther-Lair Post-Game to talk about what we saw.

 • Chris Peak
Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's win over Cal

Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's win over Cal

Check out 27 photos from Pitt's 17-15 win over Cal at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. 

 • Chris Peak
Defense saves Pitt's undefeated season in 17-15 win over Cal

Defense saves Pitt's undefeated season in 17-15 win over Cal

In a tight game, Pitt found a new way to win, and moved to 6-0 for the first time since 1982

 • Jim Hammett
Five Takeaways from Pitt's 17-15 win over Cal

Five Takeaways from Pitt's 17-15 win over Cal

Five things that stood out in Pitt's 17-15 win over Cal to improve to 6-0 this season

 • Jim Hammett

Published Oct 16, 2024
The Morning Pitt: Handing out some midseason awards
Chris Peak
After six games, who has been Pitt's MVP? How about offensive and defensive player of the year? Biggest surprise? Most clutch? Or coach of the year? We're handing out all the midseason awards on today's Morning Pitt.

