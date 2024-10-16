The Morning Pitt: Handing out some midseason awards

in other news
Sunday Notebook: Reid back to running, a sack attack, and more
News and notes surrounding the 6-0 Pitt Panthers
The Panther-Lair Post-Game: Reactions to Pitt's win over Cal
After Pitt's win over Cal on Saturday, we went live for the Panther-Lair Post-Game to talk about what we saw.
Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's win over Cal
Check out 27 photos from Pitt's 17-15 win over Cal at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday.
Defense saves Pitt's undefeated season in 17-15 win over Cal
In a tight game, Pitt found a new way to win, and moved to 6-0 for the first time since 1982
Five Takeaways from Pitt's 17-15 win over Cal
Five things that stood out in Pitt's 17-15 win over Cal to improve to 6-0 this season
in other news
Sunday Notebook: Reid back to running, a sack attack, and more
News and notes surrounding the 6-0 Pitt Panthers
The Panther-Lair Post-Game: Reactions to Pitt's win over Cal
After Pitt's win over Cal on Saturday, we went live for the Panther-Lair Post-Game to talk about what we saw.
Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's win over Cal
Check out 27 photos from Pitt's 17-15 win over Cal at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday.
After six games, who has been Pitt's MVP? How about offensive and defensive player of the year? Biggest surprise? Most clutch? Or coach of the year? We're handing out all the midseason awards on today's Morning Pitt.
Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.