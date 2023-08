Pitt has some big shoes to fill at defensive tackle this season after losing Calijah Kancey to the first round of the NFL Draft. Do the Panthers have a playmaker ready to step into that role? And if not, what will the defensive tackle position look like this year? We're breaking down the tackles on today's Morning Pitt.

