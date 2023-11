Nate Yarnell looked pretty good in his two starts to end the season, so now the Pitt coaching staff is facing a question: Should he be the starter next season? On today's Morning Pitt, we're talking about that question plus the impact of Yarnell's performance on the coaches' approach to the transfer portal and more.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.