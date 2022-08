Monday was a big day for Pitt's 2022 season, as Pat Narduzzi held his first in-season press conference of the year and the team released its first official depth chart of the season. On today's Morning Pitt, we're breaking down the two-deep, looking at some of the key points Narduzzi made, talking about Dave Wannstedt and much more.

Be sure to subscribe to the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.