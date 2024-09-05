Advertisement

QB commit: 'Pitt's offense looked great'

QB commit: 'Pitt's offense looked great'

Pitt quarterback commit Mason Heintschel was at the Panthers' season opener against Kent State on Saturday.

 • Chris Peak
Under the Lights: Synkwan Smith scores two TDs

Under the Lights: Synkwan Smith scores two TDs

Breaking down how Pitt's recruiting class fared on the high school gridiron.

 • Jim Hammett
The Morning Pitt: Was Pitt's defense good enough against Kent State?

The Morning Pitt: Was Pitt's defense good enough against Kent State?

By the numbers, Pitt's defense had a good day against Kent State. But how good were the Panthers?

 • Chris Peak
Five questions for Week Two

Five questions for Week Two

Each week, we've got five questions: one on Pitt's offense, one on the defense, one on the opponent, one on the ACC.

 • Chris Peak
Holstein claims ACC Rookie of the Week

Holstein claims ACC Rookie of the Week

Eli Holstein earns weekly ACC recognition

 • Jim Hammett

Premium content
Premium content
Published Sep 5, 2024
The Morning Pitt: Cincinnati, the ACC, Pitt numbers and more
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
@pantherlair

We've covering all kinds of bases on today's Morning Pitt, from the challenges Cincinnati will present to what the ACC looks like and more.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.

