in other news
QB commit: 'Pitt's offense looked great'
Pitt quarterback commit Mason Heintschel was at the Panthers' season opener against Kent State on Saturday.
Under the Lights: Synkwan Smith scores two TDs
Breaking down how Pitt's recruiting class fared on the high school gridiron.
The Morning Pitt: Was Pitt's defense good enough against Kent State?
By the numbers, Pitt's defense had a good day against Kent State. But how good were the Panthers?
Five questions for Week Two
Each week, we've got five questions: one on Pitt's offense, one on the defense, one on the opponent, one on the ACC.
in other news
QB commit: 'Pitt's offense looked great'
Pitt quarterback commit Mason Heintschel was at the Panthers' season opener against Kent State on Saturday.
Under the Lights: Synkwan Smith scores two TDs
Breaking down how Pitt's recruiting class fared on the high school gridiron.
The Morning Pitt: Was Pitt's defense good enough against Kent State?
By the numbers, Pitt's defense had a good day against Kent State. But how good were the Panthers?
We've covering all kinds of bases on today's Morning Pitt, from the challenges Cincinnati will present to what the ACC looks like and more.
Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.