We're talking Pitt hoops recruiting on today's Morning Pitt, as Jeff Capel has landed two four-star recruits for the Panthers' 2023 recruiting class, which is now ranked top-15 nationally and No. 2 in the ACC. For a closer look at Pitt's class, we brought in Rivals.com national basketball recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy. Rob talks about Jaland Lowe, Carlton Carrington and Marlon Barnes and offers insight on Dior Johnson and Pitt's recruiting efforts overall.

