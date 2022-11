Pitt doesn't win at Miami very often, but the Panthers are favored by nearly a touchdown heading into Saturday night's regular-season finale. Can they knock off the Hurricanes to finish with an eight-win record? We're looking at that game plus breaking down the other games in the Coastal on today's Morning Pitt.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.